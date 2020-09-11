Mark Douglas McMahon, 41, went home to Jesus on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, after a lifelong battle with bipolar disorder. He leaves behind his wife, Amber McMahon (Biddle), of Latrobe, and his children, Blues (21), Carmina (18), Israel (12), Charis (7), Judah (5) and Jethro (2). Also surviving are his mother, Marie Slate, of Port Royal, Tenn.; his sisters, Jenny Tate and Katie Blair, of Tennessee; his first wife, Jean McMahon; and so many more. He was preceded in death by his father, Doug McMahon, also of Tennessee. Mark's children were his world. He always wanted his kids to know how truly and deeply he adored each and every one of them. He fought his own brain day in and day out to try to be the best dad for his kids despite his illness. He was at every sporting event, doctor visit, concert, parent teacher meeting, or anything else the kids ever participated in. He was the first one they'd run to when they needed to feel loved because he just burst with it for them. He could make them smile or laugh in even their most painful moments. He never said no to a bedtime story or a game of basketball in the driveway. Mark's final message to his children reads as follows: "To my kids, my love for you was the richest and purest thing I've ever felt. You are all so incredibly beautiful and smart and talented, and I simply couldn't find a way to stop letting my mental illness control my thoughts and desires. You all were the highlight of my life. Each of the six of you ... I love you deeply." Mark will be remembered for his love of laughter, his quickness to forgive, his musicianship, his love for his family, his belief in the amazing grace of Jesus and his passion for living a full life. It had been Friday for a long time in Mark's heart, but Sunday finally came. He is home with Jesus, whom he deeply loved and tried to serve daily. His grace is and always will be sufficient, and Mark is finally healed and at peace. Praise be to God. There will be a celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at Legion Keener Pavilion in Latrobe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store