Mark D. Snyder, 58, of Derry, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born Oct. 27, 1961, in Athens, Ga., the son of Fred Snyder, of Greensburg, and the late Gerry (Hamel) Snyder. Mark graduated from Hempfield Area High School in 1979, then furthered his education at University of Phoenix, where he earned his bachelor's degree in information technology. He held positions of increasing responsibility, leading to his most recent job as team lead of servers and storage at Evoqua Water Industries. Mark enjoyed golfing, working on cars, watching sports, and volunteering with his church, Latrobe United Presbyterian, with his loving partner, Becky Hugus. In addition to his mother, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Dave Snyder. In addition to his father, Mark is survived by his children, Christopher J. Snyder, of Clearwater, Fla., and Elizabeth R. Snyder, of Mt, Pleasant; brothers, Matt Snyder (Kim), of Akron, Ohio, and Bob Snyder, of Greensburg; and nieces and nephews, Tara, Brett, Brad, Megan and Ryan. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC,, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Due to current health restrictions, there will only be 25 people allowed within the funeral home at one time. Please practice social distancing while waiting in line and when visiting with the family. We appreciate your patience as we direct visitors in and out of the building. Services, officiated by his pastor, the Rev. John Simpson, and interment in Unity Cemetery, will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you offer donations in Mark's honor to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartmangrazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.