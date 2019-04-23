Mark D. Tryon, 58, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born Oct. 6, 1960, in Winter Park, Fla., he was a son of the Rev. Roy R. Tryon and his wife Sylvia, of North Huntingdon, and the late Marian L. (Dendler) Tryon. Mark was employed at H&K Equipment as a field technician. He enjoyed repairing and fixing anything he could for his family and friends. He had built a cabin in Northern Pennsylvania where he enjoyed spending time with his family camping and riding quads. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry A. Tryon; and a nephew, Zachary Colucci. Besides his father, Mark is survived by his wife, Kelly A. (Mascolo) Tryon, of Greensburg; his four children, Brett D. Tryon and his wife Savannah, of Pleasant Unity, and Kaitlin A. Tryon, Breanna M. Tryon and Mitchell R. Tryon, all of Greensburg; one brother, Kevin B. Tryon, of West Virginia; one sister, Tricia Bryer and her husband Harry, of Ruffsdale; one grandson, Fisher D. Tryon; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Cathy Mascolo, of Greensburg; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cindy Tryon, of Latrobe, and Rebecca and Michael Colucci, of Greensburg; and his nieces and nephews, Dylan Colucci, Christopher Tryon, Julia Stas and her husband Andrew, Jevin Tryon, Todd Bryer, Dylan Bryer, and Jesse Bryer and his wife Anna-Shea.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Services and interment are private.

