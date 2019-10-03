Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Care Ministries Church
533 Sidney St
Greensburg, PA
Mark E. Albright


1962 - 2019
Mark E. Albright Obituary
Mark E. Albright, 57, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Mark was born March 4, 1962, in Mt. Pleasant and was the son of the late Ronald J. Albright Sr. and Jane L. Sherbondy Albright. Mark was a tree trimmer and formerly a student at Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School. Surviving are his wife, Kimberly Albright Risko, of Mt. Pleasant; children, Michael Albright (Heather), of Mt. Pleasant, Cody Albright (Lindsay), of New Stanton, and Amber Albright (Tim), of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Ty Albright, Taylor Tarr, Tessa Tarr, Trista Tarr, Taidym Tarr, Timberly King and Makayla Albright; and a sister, Lisa Edwards (Mark), of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald J. Albright Jr. and Greg Albright; and a nephew, Mark Edwards Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mark at 11 a.m. Saturday at Covenant Care Ministries Church, 533 Sidney St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2019
