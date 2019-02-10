|
|
Mark E. Eisaman, of Hunker, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at home, with family by his side. He was born Oct. 24, 1956, in McKeesport, a son of Shirley (Rowley) Eisaman, of Hunker, and the late Rev. Byron T. Eisaman. Mark was a retired employee of FedEx. He loved to travel and loved boating. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Cindy (Kubas) Eisaman; children, Maria (Brandon) Kear, of North Huntingdon, and Eric Ferry, of Greensburg; his grandson, Cameron Kear; siblings, Diane (Tim) Fisher, of Virginia, Jill (Jim) Kratochvil, of Jeannette, and Rodd (Jamie) Eisaman, of Greensburg; also nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
To honor Mark's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral service. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing may contribute to the Mario Lemieux Foundation at mariolemieux.org. For online condolences, please visit www. snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019