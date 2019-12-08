Home

Mark E. Laber


1963 - 05
Mark E. Laber Obituary
Mark E. Laber, 56, of Irwin, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born May 28, 1963, in Miami, Fla., a son of the late Joseph and Barbara (Tomajko) Laber. Mark was a machine set up operator for Wabtec Corp. in Greensburg. He was a 1982 graduate of Norwin Senior High School and later earned his degree in industrial technology from California University of PA. He loved fishing and boating and enjoyed being a part of family gatherings. He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey Laber and his wife, Doreen; sister, Laurie Gillott and her husband, Greg; niece, Madeline (Tyson) Stupy; and nephew, Matthew Gillott.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339, in memory of his mother, Barbara. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019
