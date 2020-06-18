Mark Edward Lesnick, 67, of Level Green, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, after a heroic 40-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the beloved husband of 39 years to Marianne Allan Lesnick; loving father to Leigh Lesnick Rounce (David), of Pittsburgh, Colin Lesnick (Courtney), of Dallas, Texas, and his toy poodle, Bella; cherished son of Corinne Lesnick and the late Edward Lesnick, of North Versailles; and admired sibling of Dale Lesnick (Chris), of Emlenton, Linda Lesnick Huber (Joe), of Harrison City, and Gary Lesnick (Patti), of Oakmont. Mark is also survived by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Mark was a member of Boy Scout Troop No. 146 of Green Valley and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at age 14. He spent four years as a counselor and waterfront director at Camp T. Frank Soles of the Greater Pittsburgh YMCA. Mark attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity (Gamma Sigma chapter). Mark was actively involved in his children's hobbies and served as a coach, volunteer and organizer for various baseball, softball, basketball and swim teams. A third-generation steelworker, Mark retired after 30 years as a supervisor at US Steel's Edgar Thomson and Irvin Works plants. In his 15 years of retirement, Mark served as a volunteer with the AARP Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. Mark enjoyed spending time at his second home on the Allegheny River in Emlenton, where he was an avid fisherman and occasional hunter of turkey and deer. Mark will be remembered for his unwavering positive attitude and willingness to help others, as well as for his appreciation of cross-country road trips, campfires, '60s and '70s rock music, a good newspaper article, and a cold beer. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, Monroeville, (412-372-2100), where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, followed by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Mark's love of the outdoors by donating to Camp T. Frank Soles at pittsburghymca.org/givetosoles. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com for more information.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 18, 2020.