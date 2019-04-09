Mark G. Gruss, 60, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born June 18, 1958, in Latrobe, a son of Jane (Rugh) Gruss, of Latrobe, and the late Andrew G. Gruss. Mark was a certified public accountant and operated his business, Mark G. Gruss, CPA, in New Alexandria. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose No. 37 in Avonmore, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Latrobe Lodge 907, and the Hill Top Social Club in Greensburg. He loved to ride motorcycles and was a member of the Latrobe chapter of the Harley Owners Group. He was also an avid golfer. Mark was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two sons, Mark J. Gruss (Ashley), and Nicholas P. Gruss (Liz); his granddaughter, Emrie Ella Gruss; his loving significant other for the past 10 years, Theresa Straka and her children, Timothy, Tyler, and Taylor Straka; six siblings: Andrew Gruss (Michelle), Michael Gruss (Mylee), Ann Goeke (Reginald), Lori Ware (the late R. Mark), Sharon Kuck (Geoffrey), and Susan Vafa (Ali); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.

To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary