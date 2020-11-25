Mark J. Mellon, 60, of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. Mark was born July 3, 1960, in Jeannette, a son of the late Shirley J. Mellon. He was previously employed by Achieva, of Greensburg. Mark went to live at Hempfield Manor in March of 2018. He loved his nurses and staff. Mark also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his sister, Shelley J. Mellon, of South Greensburg; two aunts, Sarah Moore, of Madison, and Judy Maggnet, of Lynnwood, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation or service. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hempfield Manor and Excela Hospice for Mark's care. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
