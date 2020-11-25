1/
Mark J. Mellon
1960 - 2020
Mark J. Mellon, 60, of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. Mark was born July 3, 1960, in Jeannette, a son of the late Shirley J. Mellon. He was previously employed by Achieva, of Greensburg. Mark went to live at Hempfield Manor in March of 2018. He loved his nurses and staff. Mark also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by his sister, Shelley J. Mellon, of South Greensburg; two aunts, Sarah Moore, of Madison, and Judy Maggnet, of Lynnwood, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation or service. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hempfield Manor and Excela Hospice for Mark's care. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
