Mark J. Tubbs, 63, of Yorktown, Va., and Rillton, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home. He was born March 3, 1957, in Braddock, a son of Shirley Tubbs and stepson of Michael J. Naughton. He was employed by Blue Water Energy. Mark was a member of the Queen of the Rosary Church in Glassport. He was a world traveler who enjoyed nature, was a football enthusiast who loved museums and reading, an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan, and a beer connoisseur. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen Mulroy Tubbs; three sons, Michael (wife Nikki), Mark and Daniel; one daughter, Lori Tubbs and her husband, Joseph Diaz; stepsisters, Maryanne Conklin (Leonard), Mary Jo Cariati (Guido), and Jill Capone (Anthony). There was no visitation. Services were private. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
.