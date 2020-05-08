Mark R. Jones
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark R. Jones, 63, of Derry, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 2, 1956, in Latrobe, a son of the late Frank R. and Edith Welsh Jones. Mark was a member of Derry First United Methodist Church and had retired as manager from Johnson Ace Hardware in Norvelt. Mark was a people person who was an avid golfer, sports fan and outdoor enthusiast. He loved traveling the Amish Country in Lancaster. He is survived by his brother, Thomas M. (Charlotte R.) Jones, of Little River, S.C.; his sister, Judith D. Boors (Terry), of Connellsville; two nieces, Lyndsey Boors, of Connellsville, and Rachel Comp, of Derry; two nephews, Cody Boors, of Connellsville, and Michael Meloy, of Mt. Pleasant; and best friend, Karen Brown Jones, of Derry. Private services and burial in Coles Cemetery, Derry was for family. The family would like to thank all of Mark's caregivers for their love and compassion. Also, special thanks to Excela Hospice. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
We spent many hours over the last 35 years traveling to Lancaster, going golfing with your nephew and my son, and finally, sharing family times together. Christmas dinner at your place will always be in my memory. Rest in peace Mark, and someday we shall meet again, Terry.
Terry Boors
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved