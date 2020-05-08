Mark R. Jones, 63, of Derry, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 2, 1956, in Latrobe, a son of the late Frank R. and Edith Welsh Jones. Mark was a member of Derry First United Methodist Church and had retired as manager from Johnson Ace Hardware in Norvelt. Mark was a people person who was an avid golfer, sports fan and outdoor enthusiast. He loved traveling the Amish Country in Lancaster. He is survived by his brother, Thomas M. (Charlotte R.) Jones, of Little River, S.C.; his sister, Judith D. Boors (Terry), of Connellsville; two nieces, Lyndsey Boors, of Connellsville, and Rachel Comp, of Derry; two nephews, Cody Boors, of Connellsville, and Michael Meloy, of Mt. Pleasant; and best friend, Karen Brown Jones, of Derry. Private services and burial in Coles Cemetery, Derry was for family. The family would like to thank all of Mark's caregivers for their love and compassion. Also, special thanks to Excela Hospice. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 8 to May 9, 2020.