Mark R. Rohland, 33, of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born Nov. 28, 1985, in Monroeville, to Francis and Patricia Rohland. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Eric (Cassie) Rohland; sister, Erin (Bob) Budden; three nephews, John Reinke, Caden Reinke and Michael Budden; best friend, Cassandra Keefe; and his cat, Monster. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Cyrus and Helen Rohland, William Bone, and Nancy Holomshek Byrne. Mark, along with being an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, was a fun-loving person who enjoyed life with his family and friends. He made everyone who came in contact with him feel special.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Barbara Church. Burial will be in West Newton Cemetery.

www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 14, 2019