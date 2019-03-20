Home

Mark Ridgeway


Mark Ridgeway Obituary
John Mark Ridgeway, 62, of Trafford, died Monday, March 18, 2019. Mark was born May 16, 1956, in McKeesport, to Isabelle (McLean) and the late John S. Ridgeway. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Steven Stricko; nephew, Steven M. Stricko; niece, Tara W. Stricko; close friend, William Gentile; uncle and aunt, Robert and Linda McLean; and several cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019. Interment with military honors will follow at Restland Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
