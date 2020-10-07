Mark S. Nosko Jr., 35, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in his home. He was born March 22, 1985, in Monroeville. Mark received an associate degree from the Bradford School and was a heck of a softball player. He had been a crew chief for Master-Lee Energy Services, Latrobe. He is survived by his father, Mark S. Nosko Sr. and wife, Caroyln Starkey, of Greensburg; his mother, Susan K. Bittner, of Mt. Pleasant; his sister, Stephanie S. Penn and husband, Timothy, of Jeannette; and four nieces and nephews, Jeremy and Sophie Lazarchik and Drake and Savannah Penn. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. Interment will follow in Braddock Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh. www.bachafh.com
