Mark Sluciak, 63, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 23, 1957, in Natrona Heights, a son of Betty (Chestnut) Sluciak, of Greensburg, and the late Joseph Sluciak. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Mark was a life member of Lower Burrell Hose Company No. 3. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Sluciak. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Larry Sluciak and fiancee, Julie Pallow, of Minnesota; and his fiancee, Lynn Savage, of Greensburg. There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com
