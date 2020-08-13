1/
Mark Sluciak
1957 - 2020
Mark Sluciak, 63, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Feb. 23, 1957, in Natrona Heights, a son of Betty (Chestnut) Sluciak, of Greensburg, and the late Joseph Sluciak. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Mark was a life member of Lower Burrell Hose Company No. 3. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Sluciak. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Larry Sluciak and fiancee, Julie Pallow, of Minnesota; and his fiancee, Lynn Savage, of Greensburg. There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
