Marlane A. (Myers) Williams, 69, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at RNC of Greater Pittsburgh in Greensburg, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Born July 2, 1949, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles P. Myers Sr. and June (Robb) Myers Markovich. Marlane was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she had been a local real estate agent for Howard Hanna and had previously been employed by Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh for many years. Marlane loved spending time with her family and vacationing at Disney World and on a Disney cruise. Her most precious times were spent with her two granddaughters who were the loves of her life. She was an active part of their lives and loved watching them play softball and basketball. She also enjoyed playing "Mexican Train" with her family and friends, as well as planting her flowers. Marlane will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Lester G. Williams Jr., Feb. 18, 2014; one sister, Jeanne Brinker; one brother, Charles P. Myers Jr.; a nephew, Ryan Brinker; her stepfather, George B. Markovich; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Esther (Minerd) Williams Vesek and Lester G. Williams Sr.; brothers-in-law, William, Clifford and Edward Williams; and a sister-in-law, Anna Williams. Marlane is survived by one son, Lester G. Williams III and his wife, Diane, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, who she adored, Kayla and Miley Williams; one brother, Michael Myers and his wife, Evone, of Latrobe; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mark Brinker and his wife, Kathy, of Ligonier, Carmelita Myers, of Latrobe, Shirley Tallion and her husband, Terry, of Somerset, Linda Weitz, of Florida, Faye Williams, of Kittanning, and Amy Williams, of Connecticut; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601.