Marlena Capasso, 64, of Greensburg, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born June 27, 1954, a daughter of the late Louis and Christina Pastore Capasso. She was a member of St. Bruno Catholic Church, South Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Rafferty, and brothers, Alex, Carlo, Joseph, Louis and Rocco Capasso. Marlena is survived by her sisters, Dolores Shirey, Mary Smith, Donna Testa, Natalina Brown and Celeste Mulvehill; and brother, Frank Capasso; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Capasso, Shirley Capasso and Debbie Capasso; 23 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, followed by a liturgy outside of Mass at 3 p.m. at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.

Should family and friends desire, memorials may be made to Westmoreland Manor Memory Tree Fund, 2480 S. Grande Blvd., Greensburg. Marlena's family would like to thank the Westmoreland Manor staff and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care and support given to their sister and the family. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.