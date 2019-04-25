Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlena Capasso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlena Capasso


1954 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlena Capasso Obituary
Marlena Capasso, 64, of Greensburg, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born June 27, 1954, a daughter of the late Louis and Christina Pastore Capasso. She was a member of St. Bruno Catholic Church, South Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Rafferty, and brothers, Alex, Carlo, Joseph, Louis and Rocco Capasso. Marlena is survived by her sisters, Dolores Shirey, Mary Smith, Donna Testa, Natalina Brown and Celeste Mulvehill; and brother, Frank Capasso; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Capasso, Shirley Capasso and Debbie Capasso; 23 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, followed by a liturgy outside of Mass at 3 p.m. at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Should family and friends desire, memorials may be made to Westmoreland Manor Memory Tree Fund, 2480 S. Grande Blvd., Greensburg. Marlena's family would like to thank the Westmoreland Manor staff and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care and support given to their sister and the family. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now