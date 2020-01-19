|
Marlene A. Guy, 64, of Unity Township, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 24, 1955, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Alexander and Margaret (Kissell) Ballash. Marlene was employed by Excela Health Latrobe Hospital in the patient scheduling department. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, loved animals and enjoyed crafts and gardening. She is survived by her husband of more than 44 years, Rodney "Rod" C. Guy; her children, Zachary A. Guy and Emily M. Guy and her fiance, Zachary Beal; her sisters, Joann Carr and Carol Kish (Jeff); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020