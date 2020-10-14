Marlene A. Johnston, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. Born April 2, 1935, in United, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Anna Viazanko. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, who passed away Aug. 5, 2008. Marlene is survived by her son, Carl, of Colorado, daughter, Marae, of Latrobe, and Mark, of Mt. Pleasant. In respect of Marlene's wishes, arrangements will be private in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.



