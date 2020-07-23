1/
Marlene F. Fabyonic
1939 - 2020
Marlene F. (Tomajko) Fabyonic, 81, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Seneca Hills Village, in Verona. Marlene was born March 17, 1939, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Frank and Anne (Kopko) Tomajko. Marlene married Don April 30, 1960, and within a couple years they moved to Level Green where she was involved in the community and school district: PTA, Women's Club and Adult Education. She also managed the Trafford-Level Green Food Bank for over a decade. She enjoyed traveling and together with Don took several cruises and often visited their children living around the country and in Hawaii. Marlene especially loved traveling by train and took several solo trips across the country, visiting family and friends along the way. She had a passion for antiques and often took day trips with friends to local antique shops and fairs. After her first job out of high school at Edgar Thomson Works as an executive secretary, Marlene enjoyed getting back into the work force as often as she could. Keeping her Eastern European traditions alive, every year Marlene would decorate a fresh batch of Pysanky Easter eggs that she shared with family, friends and school teachers. Marlene was a member of St. Regis Church, in Trafford. Marlene is survived by her children, Mark, Donna and Chris Fabyonic and Lynn (Eric) Linn; her grandchildren, Alexandra and Hannah Linn and Bryanna and Zachary Fabyonic; her sister, Connie (Joe) Germanoski; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Marlene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald S. Fabyonic. A memorial visitation for Marlene will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, with a blessing service concluding at 4 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 707 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Trafford/Level Green Food Bank, 105 Olive Drive, Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
JUL
26
Service
04:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
