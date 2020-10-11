1/
Marlene Firmstone
1941 - 2020
Lois Marlene Firmstone, 78, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. Mrs. Firmstone was born Dec. 4, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Eugene and Evajean Myers Kuhn. Mrs. Firmstone was a graduate of Hempfield High School. She attended United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant. Marlene had been active in the 4-H program, as she loved all animals. Prior to her retirement, Marlene had been employed by Powerex Corp. in Youngwood. She is survived by her loving family: her husband, Kenneth Firmstone; her stepchildren, Debbie Piper, of Mt. Pleasant, and Kenneth Firmstone Jr. and his wife, Annette, of Moon Township; her grandchildren, Noah Firmstone and Rhianna Firmstone; her brother and sister, Dale Kuhn and his wife, Lois, of Greensburg, and Joanne Jones, of Mechanicsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Robert Kuhn. A private visitation will be held for Marlene's family. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Fairview Cemetery Chapel Fund, C/O Standard Bank, 659 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, or Westmoreland County Obedience Training Club, WCOTC Delmont North Industrial Park, 16 Potters Road, Delmont, PA 15626, in memory of Lois Marlene Firmstone. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
