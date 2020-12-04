1/1
Marlene G. Brunozzi
1951 - 2020
Marlene G. Brunozzi, 69, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home. God has taken her to Heaven. Born March 14, 1951, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Mary L. (Baran) Guidice, of Latrobe, and the late Michael P. Guidice. Marlene was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Verizon. Marlene enjoyed volunteering and dedicated much of her time to St. Vincent de Paul, the Westmoreland County Food Bank, the Latrobe Mini Gardens Project, and Suncoast Hospice in Florida. She was a member of St. Joe's Social Club and the Lloydsville Firemen's Club. Her favorite pastimes included motorcycling, dancing and spending winters in Florida. In addition to her mother, Marlene is survived by her husband, James F. Brunozzi, of Latrobe; one stepson, Jason J. Brunozzi and his wife, Melissa, of Greensburg; one sister, Michele A. Wiesler and her husband, Mark, of Medina, Ohio; one nephew, Dillon M. Wiesler; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marlene and John Boggio, of Latrobe; and her beloved pets, Sampson and Gracie. There were no public visitations. Marlene's funeral Mass and interment were private for her family. Arrangements were handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
