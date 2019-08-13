|
Marlene J. Benscoter, 72, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at home. She was born Feb. 25, 1947, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Karp) Keener. After high school graduation, she worked at Seton Hill, then the former Gee Bee's before working at WHJB and finishing her career as a toll collector on the Greensburg Bypass. She did beautiful cross-stitch, crocheted afghans and loved playing mah jongg on her tablet as well as reading mysteries, watching old movies and old cowboy shows. She is survived by her husband, Donald Benscoter; her son, Shane A. Milyak and wife, Robyn, of Latrobe; her daughter, Dana A. Milyak and partner, D.J. Hoff, of Mt. Lebanon; four granddaughters, Brittnee, Cassie, Megan and Millie; and two sisters, Jacqueline Ranieri and husband, Thomas, of Greensburg, and Barbara Melcher and husband, Kenneth, of Redondo Beach, Calif.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland Human Society, http://members.petfinder.com/~PA83/donations.html www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 13, 2019