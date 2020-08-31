1/1
Marlene L. Hughes
1937 - 2020
Marlene L. "Grames" Hughes, of Buffalo Township, passed peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 11:11 p.m. Marlene was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Tarentum, a daughter of the late Olive (Carpenter) and Bertram L. Cloutman. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and homemaker. After she raised her children, Marlene took on a variety of jobs. She worked as cook at the All Day Nursery in Freeport and at Sterling Care Nursing home in Sarver. She worked in the housekeeping department at the Days Inn in Tarentum. She retired after helping special needs children for W.L Roenigk. She ran the concession stand for the Freeport Youth Football organization when her grandkids played. Marlene enjoyed word search puzzles, her dogs and spending time with her family. Grames loved Pepsi and going to the casino, so have a Pepsi and take a dollar to the casino. Marlene is survived by her daughter, Tammy Hughes, of Buffalo Township; and her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Tracey Hughes, of South Buffalo Township. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, and two brothers. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and funeral and burial services will be private. REDMOND FUNERAL HOME, Freeport, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local blood bank in the form of blood donation, or Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
