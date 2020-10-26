1/1
Marlene L. Mort
1938 - 2020
Marlene L. (DePastino) Mort, 82, of Trafford, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. She was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Wilkinsburg, daughter of the late Francis and Loretta (McMahon) DePastino. We lost a kind, loving soul. She was a member of Level Green Presbyterian Church. She loved spending time with her beloved family, and enjoyed cooking, traveling, sewing, her church, and watching Pittsburgh sports teams. Marlene will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard Mort; children, Diane (Ronald) Wilson, Darlene (Greg) Daverio, Laura (Brian) Saunders, and James (Lauren) Mort; sister, Carolyn Capalongo; and many nieces and nephews; Marlene cherished her grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, Laura, Christopher, Rachel, Brianne, Ally, Keturah, and Luke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald and Allan DePastino. Respecting the family's wishes, services and burial in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Dr., Trafford, PA 15085. Please write "Marlene Mort" on check memo line. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 26, 2020.
