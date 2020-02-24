|
Marlene M. "Peg" Barna, 83, formerly of West Newton, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was born Dec. 29, 1936, in West Newton and was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Markle) Lassalle. Peg was employed for many years as a cook. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved playing bingo and all games. Surviving are five children, Deanna Smotzer (Mike), Michelle Eitner (David), Sue Barna, Michael Barna Jr. (Donna) and John Barna; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dean Lassalle (Becky); sister-in-law, Sandy Lassalle; nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Shorty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Barna; daughter, Cynthia Louise Barna; brothers, Butch and Frank "Frenchie" Lassalle; and sister, Adele Geary. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, Scottdale. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.