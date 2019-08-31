|
Marlene M. O'Toole, 83, of North Versailles, formerly of West Mifflin, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was born July 20, 1936, in Homestead, the daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret Gretz Novacek, and the wife of the late Lawrence "Larry" E. O'Toole. Marlene worked alongside her husband at their printing company, O'Toole Printing. She is survived by her daughter, Christine "Crissy" Regan, of McKeesport; sons, Lawrence (Kyrie) O'Toole, of North Versailles, and David (Tammy Zora) O'Toole, of McKeesport; grandchildren, Alec Regan, Amanda O'Toole, and Kelsey O'Toole; brother, Stephen (Linda) Novacek Jr., of West Mifflin; sisters, Rita (John) Chergi, of South Park, and Kathleen (the late Walter) Howden, of Washington, Pa.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 31, 2019