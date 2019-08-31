Home

Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Angela Merici Church
1640 Fawcett Ave
White Oak, PA
View Map
Marlene M. O'Toole


1936 - 2019
Marlene M. O'Toole Obituary
Marlene M. O'Toole, 83, of North Versailles, formerly of West Mifflin, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was born July 20, 1936, in Homestead, the daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret Gretz Novacek, and the wife of the late Lawrence "Larry" E. O'Toole. Marlene worked alongside her husband at their printing company, O'Toole Printing. She is survived by her daughter, Christine "Crissy" Regan, of McKeesport; sons, Lawrence (Kyrie) O'Toole, of North Versailles, and David (Tammy Zora) O'Toole, of McKeesport; grandchildren, Alec Regan, Amanda O'Toole, and Kelsey O'Toole; brother, Stephen (Linda) Novacek Jr., of West Mifflin; sisters, Rita (John) Chergi, of South Park, and Kathleen (the late Walter) Howden, of Washington, Pa.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131.
To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 31, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
