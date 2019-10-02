Home

Marlene S. Proud Obituary
Marlene S. Proud, 69, of Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Charles Junick and Evelyn Poorbaugh Junick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry. Marlene is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Benjamin (Joy); daughter, Jessica (Mark); and four grandchildren, Charlie, Annabel, Jack and Ray, who were the love of her life. She is also survived by her twin sister, Marjorie Junick Harmening. She will be sadly missed by all of those who loved her.
At the request of the decedent, all arrangements are private. Memorial contributions can be made to Open Your Heart to a Senior (OYHS), Reunion Presbyterian Church, 769 W. Main St., Unit No. B, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.
Please visit Marlene's memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 2, 2019
