Home

POWERED BY

Services
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Rae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene V. Rae


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene V. Rae Obituary
Marlene Viola Rae, 83, of West Newton, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Born in Smithton on Sept. 5, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Freda (Rhoades) Andrews. A homemaker, Marlene was a member of Winnett Methodist Church in Smithton. She is survived by her sons, William D. (Darci) Rae, of California, Pa., and Gregory D. Rae, of West Newton; grandsons, William (Crystal) Rae and Eric Rae; and great-granddaughters, Samantha Rae and Brooke Rae. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Rae.
A private funeral service was held at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, followed by interment in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -