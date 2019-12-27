|
Marlene Viola Rae, 83, of West Newton, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Born in Smithton on Sept. 5, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Freda (Rhoades) Andrews. A homemaker, Marlene was a member of Winnett Methodist Church in Smithton. She is survived by her sons, William D. (Darci) Rae, of California, Pa., and Gregory D. Rae, of West Newton; grandsons, William (Crystal) Rae and Eric Rae; and great-granddaughters, Samantha Rae and Brooke Rae. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Rae.
A private funeral service was held at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, followed by interment in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 27, 2019