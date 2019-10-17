|
Marlin D. Liberty, 79, of New Stanton, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Southwest General Veterans Center, Pittsburgh. Mr. Liberty was born Feb. 6, 1940, in Listie, Somerset County, the son of the late James and Theda Ayers Liberty. He served in the Navy, receiving an honorable discharge in 1963. Marlin was employed for more than 40 years as a truck driver for Wilson Freight Co. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, but most of all, spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving family: his wife of 57 years, Sylvia Gilpin Liberty; and his children, Mark McBeth and Debbie, Marlin Liberty Jr. and Lisa, Robert Liberty and Michelle Edwards and Gregg. He will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren, Stacey, Nicole, Corey, Chelsea, Jared, Justin, Bryan and Joshua; his nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Marlin is also survived by his brother and sister, Bill Liberty and Bonnie Lisker; and by a special friend, Jim Smith. In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by his stepfather, George Thompson; his brother, James Liberty; and his sister, Nancy Mankins.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with his sister, the Rev. Bonnie Lisker, officiating. Interment with military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 446 will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019