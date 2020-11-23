1/1
1945 - 2020
Marsha Fox Gaudi died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Apple Valley, Ohio. Marsha was born April 23, 1945, in Greensburg, to Willis and Elma (Story) Fox. Marsha graduated in 1963 from Hempfield Area High School. She married her high school sweetheart, William "Sonny" Gaudi, when she was 19 years old. They lived in New Stanton, where they raised their two daughters, Sonni and Jennifer. Marsha was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a true friend and champion of the underdog. Marsha taught herself to paint and sew; she sold her crafts in local stores. More significantly, she gave her quilts and hand-painted crafts generously. Of course, she gave to those she loved and knew well; but she also gave with an equally big heart to those she just met and might never see again. Marsha was deeply faithful and sang traditional hymns all the time. She sang when she drove, when she cleaned, and when she painted and sewed. Marsha also sang when she baked. Did we mention her baking Oh boy, did she bake! She baked for her daughters weddings, the celebrations of others, the holidays, and a constant supply of chocolate chip and lady lock cookies for Sonnys sweet tooth. She retired from the First Commonwealth Bank of PA in 2004. Marsha and Sonny then moved to their beloved lake place on the Youghiogheny River Dam, where they had many good times with their dear friends. Marsha remained close to her sisters, brother, nieces, and nephews throughout her life. Eventually, she and Sonny moved to Apple Valley, Ohio to be closer to their daughters and their families. She is survived by her loving husband Sonny; daughters, Sonni (Greg) Peterson, of Dublin, Ohio, and Jennifer (Derek) Overly, of Fenton, Mich.; grandchildren, Tatum Peterson, Zachary Peterson, Quinton Overly, and Braylon Overly; sisters, Joan Stamm and Linda Basco; her sisters-in-law, Micheline Kercher and Geraldine Fox; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Marshas family will hold a memorial service in Pennsylvania at a later date. Online condolences may be left at RobertsFuneralHome.com. The family asks you to remember Marsha by generously sharing your talents with those you love and those you just met.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
