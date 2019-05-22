Marsha J. Garner, 62, of Greensburg, lost her courageous battle with cancer Monday, May 20, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 13, 1957, in Greensburg, a daughter of Marlene (Reed) Mull, of Luxor. She was a graduate of Hempfield High School and had been a register client associate and resident director assistant for financial service industry for Merrill Lynch. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Marsha enjoyed spending her weekends camping and boating with her family. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles G. Mull; and her father-in-law, Angelo Garner. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Garner; son, Jason Garner and wife, Lindsy, of Jeannette; the light of her life, her granddaughter, Olivia Garner; two brothers, Thomas and Walter Murphy, both of Jeannette; aunt, Virginia Holland, of Somerset; mother-in-law, Marie Garner, of Naperville, Ill.; sister-in-law, Tammy Tocco and husband, James, of Naperville, Ill.; and brother-in-law, Raymond Garner and wife, Karen, of Jeannette.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clelian Heights, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 22 to May 23, 2019