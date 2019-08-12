Home

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Marsha M. Chomanics


1942 - 2019
Marsha M. Chomanics Obituary
Marsha M. Chomanics, 77, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. She was born March 10, 1942, in McKeesport and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Kandcer Alfer. Marsha was employed as a cafeteria worker for the Norwin School District and at Redstone Highlands. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, plants and cooking. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Robert and Ronald Alfer. She is survived by her husband, Michael; sons Michael (Laura) and Mark (Suzanne); granddaughter, LeeAnn (Brandon) Meyer; three great-grandchildren, Vincent, Francis and Lillian; brother, Anthony (Amy) Alfer; and sister, Patricia (Kenny) Spencer.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Service arrangements will be announced.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, 2019
