Marsha M. Webster
1958 - 2020-05-06
Marsha Marie (Cheatham) Webster was born June 4, 1958, to Dolores H. Johnson-Fuquay. Marsha was a graduate of Valley Senior High School and went to Robert Morris University before opening America Future's Daycare and Learning Center as an esteemed female African American entrepreneur in New Kensington. Marsha was an advocate for children throughout her entire life as a Sunday school teacher, foster parent, school board director, Rotarian, Eastern Star, host for foreign exchange students, youth mentor, small business consultant and lover of family and God. God called her home, Marsha gained her heavenly wings, and took a seat next to her Creator, on May 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Johnson-Fuquay. Marsha is survived by her husband, Franklin O. Webster; her three daughters, Errica Rae (Ronald) Spear, from Georgia, Tiffany Marie (Omarr) Luke, from Georgia, and Ashley Jordan Sarah Simmons, also from Georgia; her eight grandchildren, Noah Alexander Luke, Landon Elliott Luke, Omarr Reshawn Luke Jr., David Emmanuel Simmons, Kristian Elijah Nickson, Briana Chante Spear, Kaili Amanda Spear and Ronesha Dolores Spear; her six siblings, Deborah (Ronald) Greene, Jefferey Cheatham, Lawrence (Adrian) Cheatham, Sabrina Cheatham, Christine (Clifford) Guy and Valerie (David) Daniels; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and family. Marsha, you will be missed, but never forgotten! We love you eternally!

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
Rest In Peace my dear friend so many childhood memories we have so glad I was able to see you last time you were here we had such good time I Love you Gone but never Forgotten You Family is like my Family Love you all God Bless ❤❤❤❤
Jeannie Blakey
Friend
May 8, 2020
We grew up together on 4th ave and 6th street. My heart goes out to my old childhood playmates. Rest in Peace neighbor.
Jackie Rector
May 8, 2020
