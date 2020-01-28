Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Marsha M. Wilkinson


1943 - 2020
Marsha M. Wilkinson Obituary
Marsha Mae (Kelly) Wilkinson, 76, of Saltsburg, formerly of McKeesport, Blairsville and Ligonier, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, while under care at UPMC Mercy. Marsha was born Oct. 8, 1943, in Greensburg. She was the oldest of three children of the late Maybelle (Curry) Kelly and Walter B. Kelly. Marsha worked retail during her children's school years. She then put herself through night school, becoming one of the first female computer programmers in the area and earning a job at Western Psychiatric Hospital. Her passions were music, attending her children's sports events, and her pets. She sang and played guitar in a band. As an animal lover, she fostered and rescued more than 100 loveable pets. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Maybelle Kelly, and her former husband, Robert L. Wilkinson. She is survived by her partner of 36 years, Linda Bingman. Additionally, she is survived by her three children, Robert and Mary (Najjar) Wilkinson, Beth (Wilkinson) Johnson and Scott and Diane (Reiner) Wilkinson; two siblings, Janis (Kelly) Shearer and her husband Tom and Tom and Phyllis (Hansen) Kelly; and four grandchildren, Ryan Wilkinson, Nicholas Wilkinson, Matthew Wilkinson and Emily Wilkinson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marsha's name to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 2016 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697; or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
