|
|
Marta Dott Guthrie, 85, died Saturday evening, Nov. 16, 2019, at home with her family in Colorado. Formerly from Greensburg, she and husband, James A. Guthrie, moved to Aurora, Colo., in July of 2016, to live with their daughter, Sandra Guthrie Joseph. Marta is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jim; two daughters, Sandra (Thomas) Joseph, of Colorado, and Cynthia (Howard) Wurzbacher, of Pennsylvania; son, James (Lynn Maloy), of Ohio; also, seven grandchildren, James and Thomas Joseph, Ashley Wurzbacher, and Sarah Wurzbacher, husband Eric Foley, Erin Guthrie (Andrew) Daniels, Meghan Guthrie and John Guthrie; and one great-grandson, Brooks Daniels. Marta was a lifelong resident of Greensburg, and belonged to Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Church. Marta will be remembered for her warm smile and generous spirit. She was a fabulous cook and wonderful baker. She was a seamstress, and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren. Her family was her whole world, and she will be missed every second of every day. Marta lost her battle to Alzheimer's Disease. Please remember her with donations to the , act.alz.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 24, 2019