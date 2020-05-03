Martha Ann Kozer, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Currituck, N.C. Mrs. Kozer was born May 21, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Robert and the Eva Layton Slaminko Kozer. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, in Mt. Pleasant. Martha had been a sales clerk for Wal Mart. She was a wonderful seamstress, who made her daughter's wedding gown and all of the bridesmaid's dresses. Martha also enjoyed reading and loved listening to music. She is survived by her loving family, her daughters, Evamarie Meloy and her husband, Philip, of Derry, and Andrea Kozer (Dennis Mulvihill), of Greensburg, and by her son, Robert A. Kozer and his wife, Denise, of Belhaven, N.C. She will be greatly missed by her six grandchildren, Luke Meloy and his wife, Kimberly, of Saylorsburg, Pa., Chelsea Meloy-Wilber and her husband, Stephen, of Warrenton, Va., Autumn Kozer (William), Andrew Kozer, Aaron Kozer and Austin Kozer, all of North Carolina; by her three great-grandchildren, Julian and Alexander Meloy and Nolan Boyd; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Kozer, and by her brother, Robert Slaminko. Being mindful of the medical guidelines for Covid 19, there will be no hours of public visitation. Private inurnment will be in the Visitation Parish Cemetery. A memorial Mass for Martha will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.