Martha J. Craig, 84, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Martha was born May 22, 1935, in Wall, Pa., the daughter of the late Frank and Kathryn Kuzman Billinsky. After graduation from high school, she attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and was a retired draftsman for West Penn Power Co. Martha was multi-talented, but excelled in Pysanky egg decoration. Her creations were located in numerous private homes and museums, but she was especially proud of creating and presenting an egg as a gift to Stephen Speilberg and the Arch Bishop of Yugoslavia. Surviving are her children, Cassandra Gishnock (Ed) and Brandon Craig (Deanne), both of Greensburg; grandchildren, Yalena, Shelby and Travis; a sister, Patricia Phillips, of Monroeville, and her beloved pets. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Theodore Phillips. Contributions in memory of Martha may be made to the Westmoreland County Animal Response Team, 8355 Route 819, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Honoring Martha's request, there will be no visitation or service. Interment will private. Arrangements are under direction of the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Madison.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 13, 2019