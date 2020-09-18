Martha J. Gaydar, 63, of Trauger, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Ligonier, a daughter of Nancy (Haase) Brown of Unity Township and the late Carl Brown. Prior to retirement, she worked at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg, and Norvelt Firemen's Club. Martha was also a life member of Trauger Volunteer Fire Department and was the first female firefighter in Mt. Pleasant Township. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald G. Gaydar; and a brother, Randy Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Brandie S. Hirst and husband Sean, of Greensburg; her son, Ronald L. Gaydar, of Trauger; three grandchildren, Jordan, Riley and Nevaeh Hirst; two brothers, Russ and wife Sue, of Scottdale, and James Brown and wife Gail, of Ligonier; a sister, Myra Brown, of Unity Township; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Kevin Haley officiating. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. www.bachafh.com
