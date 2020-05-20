Martha Jane "Mart" (Cunningham) Kerr, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born April 27, 1926, a daughter of the late Orra Cunningham and Violet (Wolford) Cunningham. She was a longtime member of the United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, where she and her husband sponsored the youth group for many years. She was also a member of the Presbyterian Women's Society. Mart was one of the original board members of the Freeport Area Pool Association. She previously volunteered in the gift shop at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Mart enjoyed walking, working out, playing cards and spending time with her family. Mart is survived by her sister, Marilyn Westerman, of Buffalo Township; sister-in-law, Nancy Cunningham, of Freeport; brother-in-law, Gary (Di) Kerr, of Oakdale, Calif.; brother-in-law, Gary (Babe) Croyle, of St. Augustine, Fla.; and several generations of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Herbert Kerr, who passed in 2016; brother, Robert Cunningham; sisters, Doris Kirton, Jean McGowan and Sally Croyle; and in-laws, Louis and Martha Kerr and Ralph "Sonny" Westerman. A private family graveside service will be held in the Sarverville Cemetery with Pastor Adam Clever officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Presbyterian Church of Freeport, 411 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.