Martha K. (Kroupa) Horvat, 95, formerly of Forest Hills and Export, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Horvat Sr. for 32 years; loving mother of Marianne (Ronald) Stricek, of Wyano, and Edward J. (Liz) Horvat Jr., of Export; sister of Charles (Shirley) Kroupa and the late Theodore (late Mildred) Kroupa; and sister-in-law of the late Martha A. Horvat. Martha's favorite pastime was flower gardening, and to supplement her passion for flowers, she loved to attend Phipps Conservatory and the May Mart in Greensburg. Martha's blessing service will be private to her family and she will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



