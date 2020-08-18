1/
Martha K. Horvat
1925 - 2020
Martha K. (Kroupa) Horvat, 95, formerly of Forest Hills and Export, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Horvat Sr. for 32 years; loving mother of Marianne (Ronald) Stricek, of Wyano, and Edward J. (Liz) Horvat Jr., of Export; sister of Charles (Shirley) Kroupa and the late Theodore (late Mildred) Kroupa; and sister-in-law of the late Martha A. Horvat. Martha's favorite pastime was flower gardening, and to supplement her passion for flowers, she loved to attend Phipps Conservatory and the May Mart in Greensburg. Martha's blessing service will be private to her family and she will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements are with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
