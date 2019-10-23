Home

Martha M. Markle


1921 - 08
Martha M. Markle Obituary
Martha M. (Overand) Markle, 98, of West Newton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 31, 1921, in Fellsburg, to the late Edgar and Martha Overand. She was a lifelong resident of West Newton and a member of the West Newton First Baptist Church. Martha enjoyed gardening and baking, and most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Markle; a son, William J. Markle; two brothers, Harold and Carl Overand; and three sisters, Clara Overand, Betty Filbern and Thelma Higgins. She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Jeffrey A. and Janice Markle, of West Newton, and Larry E. and Sharon Markle, of Collinsburg; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Markle, of West Newton; one brother, Wayne Overand, of Smithton; grandchildren, Jennifer Berich, David Markle, Daniel Markle, Ryan Markle and Lauren Reeves; great-grandchildren, Tim Berich, Katie Berich, Sydney Markle and Jade Reeves; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to also extend their heartfelt thanks to Stephanie and the entire staff at TLC Adult Care Center in West Newton, as well as Promise Hospice for the exceptional care that she received during her long and tireless battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 23, 2019
