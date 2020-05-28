Martha M. (Ternavsky) Sarnovsky passed peacefully at her home in Crabtree, Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born Oct. 1, 1927, daughter of the late Mary (Labik) and Mike Ternavsky. She was retired from Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, Greensburg. She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Greensburg. She was also a member of the parish Rosary Altar Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Sarnovsky, in 2013; a sister, Helen P. Ternasky; an infant daughter, Catherine, and a daughter-in-law Beverly. She is survived by three sons, Carl M., of Crabtree, David (Karen), of Latrobe, and Robert Sarnovsky, of Lutherville, Md.; five daughters, Margaret, of Crabtree, Martha Dorko (Jeff), of Jeannette, Nancy Montgomery (Walter), of Bovard, Carolyn Newhouse, of Crabtree, and Theresa Kostryk (Paul), of Clymer; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Anne Stehney and Elaine Baranko (Richard); and numerous nieces and nephews and a special niece, Marian Stehney. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please observe all suggested safety precautions. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the funeral home with the Rev. Regis Dusecina, as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2020.