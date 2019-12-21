|
Martha Rosalie (Krump) Crate, 85, of Gadsden, Ala., formerly of Apollo, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Born Nov. 17, 1934, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Herman H. and Vera (Stanford) Krump. Martha was a graduate of Washington Township High School and the Southside Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She started out as a nurse at Jeannette Regional Medical Center, and then went to work at Latrobe Hospital, employed as a nurse in the ICU for 23 years. Martha was a member of the North Hempfield Fire Department, and member and former vice president of its Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and caring for animals. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Brady Leroy Crate; son, Peter Crate; and a sister, Donna Turpin. She is survived by her son, Dale Leroy Crate, of Gadsden, Ala.; grandson (whom Martha helped raise) Aaron Brady Bellew, of Alabama; and her great-grandchildren, Kyle, Joshua and Christina Bellew.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at noon Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 21, 2019