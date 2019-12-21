Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Crate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha R. Crate


1934 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha R. Crate Obituary
Martha Rosalie (Krump) Crate, 85, of Gadsden, Ala., formerly of Apollo, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Born Nov. 17, 1934, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Herman H. and Vera (Stanford) Krump. Martha was a graduate of Washington Township High School and the Southside Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She started out as a nurse at Jeannette Regional Medical Center, and then went to work at Latrobe Hospital, employed as a nurse in the ICU for 23 years. Martha was a member of the North Hempfield Fire Department, and member and former vice president of its Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and caring for animals. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Brady Leroy Crate; son, Peter Crate; and a sister, Donna Turpin. She is survived by her son, Dale Leroy Crate, of Gadsden, Ala.; grandson (whom Martha helped raise) Aaron Brady Bellew, of Alabama; and her great-grandchildren, Kyle, Joshua and Christina Bellew.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at noon Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -