Martha R. Anthony Paunovich, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her son's home in Mt. Pleasant Township. She was born Feb. 8, 1935, in Kecksburg, a daughter of the late Clarence H. Sr. and Ada (Pochinsky) Briner. She was a graduate of Hurst High School, and prior to retirement, worked at Westmoreland County Community College. Martha was a lifetime faithful member of Kecksburg Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene W. Anthony; her second husband, Joseph Paunovich; two brothers, Dr. Edward R. Briner and Clarence H. Briner Jr.; and her sister, Vivian Ann Bish. She is survived by two sons, Ronald Eugene Anthony and wife, Connie, and Richard Alan Anthony and wife, Natalie, all of Mt. Pleasant Township; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time funeral services will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com
