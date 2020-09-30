1/1
Martha R. Paunovich
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha R. Anthony Paunovich, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her son's home in Mt. Pleasant Township. She was born Feb. 8, 1935, in Kecksburg, a daughter of the late Clarence H. Sr. and Ada (Pochinsky) Briner. She was a graduate of Hurst High School, and prior to retirement, worked at Westmoreland County Community College. Martha was a lifetime faithful member of Kecksburg Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene W. Anthony; her second husband, Joseph Paunovich; two brothers, Dr. Edward R. Briner and Clarence H. Briner Jr.; and her sister, Vivian Ann Bish. She is survived by two sons, Ronald Eugene Anthony and wife, Connie, and Richard Alan Anthony and wife, Natalie, all of Mt. Pleasant Township; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time funeral services will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved