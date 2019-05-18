Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Martha Wiatrowski


Martha Wiatrowski Obituary
Martha (Pcolar) Wiatrowski, 74, of Level Green, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in the UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Martha was born April 18, 1945, in Braddock, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Hrehovchak) Pcolar. Martha retired as a special education teacher. Lovingly referred to as "Gray" by those who loved and adored her - she was our everything. No one set a better example of how to be a good person. She was kind, smart, gracious and caring. She was always eager to shop, always with a stash of candy, always with a better way and always with a book in hand. To know Gray was to love her. We are because of who she was. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter G. Wiatrowski, and her son, Christopher M. Wiatrowski. Martha is survived by her children, Lisa Schambura (Robert), of Irwin, Kate Wiatrowski (Gerald), of Level Green, and Jessica Wiatrowski (Jason), of Phoenix, Ariz., and bonus daughter, Sarah Gorman, of Whitehall; her beloved grandchildren, Megan, Devon (bffl), Micayla, Connor, Anna, Zach, Danni and Lucas; her siblings, Irene Baughman, Nancy Pcolar, Maisie Yesko, Anna Marie Mazur (Lee) and George Pcolar (Mary Beth); and her sister-in-law, MaryEllen Wiatrowski (Tony).
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , River Walk Corporate Centre, 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or . www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 18 to May 19, 2019
