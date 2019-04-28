Martin A. "Marty" Caesar, 59, of Export, died peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the home of his very dear friends, Nick and Dawnna Kerr. He was born Jan. 8, 1960, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late John and Shirley (Ott) Caesar. Marty was employed as a laborer by Dura-Bond Industries. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved riding his Harley. Marty will be greatly missed by many friends, especially Nick and Dawnna, who took care of him during his illness; and his "so-called nephew," Mikey.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Please meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday if you plan to attend the final viewing and burial.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marty's memory may be made to a . To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary