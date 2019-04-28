Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Caesar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin A. Caesar


1960 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martin A. Caesar Obituary
Martin A. "Marty" Caesar, 59, of Export, died peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the home of his very dear friends, Nick and Dawnna Kerr. He was born Jan. 8, 1960, in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late John and Shirley (Ott) Caesar. Marty was employed as a laborer by Dura-Bond Industries. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved riding his Harley. Marty will be greatly missed by many friends, especially Nick and Dawnna, who took care of him during his illness; and his "so-called nephew," Mikey.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Please meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday if you plan to attend the final viewing and burial.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marty's memory may be made to a . To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now