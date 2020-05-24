Martin Andrew Kasacjak, 88, of Gilpin Township, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit at Cabot. He was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Gilpin Township, a son of the late Nicholas Kasacjak and Katherine Pauline (Huska) Kasacjak. Martin was a veteran of the Navy, having served as a Boilerman Fireman aboard the U.S.S. Greenwich Bay during the Korean War. After the war, he went to work in the Hot Mill Department for Allegheny Ludlum Steel in West Leechburg for more than 32 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township, The VFW Post in Leechburg, and the American Legion Post in Lower Burrell. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and boating. Survivors include his sister, Mary Novak (John), of Ford City; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Joseph S., Steve, John J. "Casey," Andrew J., Frank M. and Anthony N. Kasacjak; and an infant sister, Ann Kasacjak. The CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051 assisted Martin's family with a private visitation and blessing service that was held, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Private interment took place at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Kasacjak family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.