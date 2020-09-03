Martin Anthony Kuric, nicknamed "Bones," "Marty" and "Pop Pop," age 90, passed away after a brief illness Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in his home at Niagara Village Senior Living in Erie. He was born in West Leechburg on Dec. 14, 1929, and was the son of the late Martin J. and Anna Louise Murchak Kuric. Marty graduated from Leechburg High School in 1948 and was employed at Allegheny Ludlum/ATI until his retirement in 1991 after 43 years. He was a volunteer fireman at West Leechburg Fire Department, calling bingo in their recreation hall for many years. He was also a member of the Sokol Club in Leechburg. He moved to Erie to be closer to his son and his family after his beloved wife of 56 years passed away in 2012. Martin was a member of Christ the King Parish in Leechburg and became a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church after relocating to Erie. A kind gentleman, he often sat in "his" chair in the atrium at Niagara Village, where he enjoyed watching people and chatting with the staff. He also enjoyed worshipping his Lord and Savior at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, going out for a "good meal" at local restaurants, doing crossword puzzles, following the Pittsburgh and Erie sports teams, and mostly spending time with his family. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa A. Romeo Kuric, in 2012, and one brother, Frank Kuric, in 2018. Martin is survived by his son, Dr. Kevin M. Kuric (Beth), of Millcreek; and two grandsons, Brian A. Kuric (Alyssa), of Worthington, Ohio, and Justin D. Kuric, of Columbus, Ohio. He also is survived by two sisters, Josephine Donghia, formerly of Vandergrift, and Betty Ulizio (Mario), of West Leechburg. Arrangements are being handled by DUSCKAS-MARTIN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. Private entombment at the mausoleum at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell will take place at the family's convenience. A celebration of Marty's life will be planned for later this year. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at Niagara Village for the care and kindness they showed Marty for the past eight years. Thanks also to the staff of Interim HealthCare during his final days, making him peaceful and comfortable. Condolences may be sent to Kevin Kuric, Apt. 323, 2380 Village Common Drive, Erie, PA 16506. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3108 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506; or to the West Leechburg Volunteer Fire Department, 1116 Gosser St., West Leechburg, PA 15656.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store