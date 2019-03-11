Martin A. Tamasy Jr., 53, of Saltsburg, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Marty was born July 18, 1965, in Greensburg. He graduated in 1983 from Penn-Trafford High School, where he attended vo-tech and studied plumbing, heating and ventilation. Following graduation, he worked for Tamasy Brothers in this capacity. Marty was a 35-year member the Plumbers and Pipefitters Labor Union No. 354 in Youngwood. He was an avid Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. He enjoyed reading and loved his family, friends and his cat, Shady. Marty was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barney and Helen Tamasy; his grandfather, Wilbert Werner; and his uncle, Wibert "Will" Werner Jr. Marty is survived by his wife, Lori (Weig) Tamasy; his son, Jack Tamasy; his father, Martin A. Tamasy Sr. (stepmother Sandy); his mother, Kathleen Murray (stepfather Pat); his grandmother, Evelyn Werner; sister, Alissa Tamasy (boyfriend Mike Turkowski), stepsister, Angela Damiani (husband Justin) and youngest sister, Lynda Tamasy; his father- and mother-in-law, Richard J. and Dolores A. Weig Sr.; brother-in-law, Richard J. Weig, and sister-in-law, Karen Weig; a niece, Alexis Weig; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and good friends Larry Miller and Paul Earl.

Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 until the time of the service at 8 p.m. Wednesday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, with Sean Atkinson officiating.

